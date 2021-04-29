IPL 2021 | Prithvi Shaw is a talented player and just wanted him to play his game, admits Rishabh Pant

Yesterday at 11:24 PM
After a seven-wicket victory, DC skipper Rishabh Pant has admitted that Prithvi Shaw is a talented player and only told the opener to play his natural game. Pant, following the footsteps of MS Dhoni, insisted that trusting the process resulted in the franchise getting an easy win over KKR.
Delhi suffered a narrow one-run loss in their previous encounter at the venue, against a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore. While sides usually tend to get demotivated after a fall in form, the Delhi Capitals were unfazed in the encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they had a complete performance. In the first innings, they restricted KKR to a total of 154 after their 20 overs.
In the second innings, it was just a formality, with Prithvi Shaw scoring a 41-ball 82, with 11 boundaries and three sixes, at a strike rate of 200 during the run-chase as Delhi chased the target down in 16.3 overs. In the post-match presentation, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that Shaw is a talented player and the entire franchise is aware of that. Pant also added that he was just telling Shaw to play his normal game, considering their net run-rate.
“He's (Shaw) a talented player, we all know that. But if you give him the confidence he can do wonders. Was only telling him to play the normal game. In this kind of match, we can afford to think of the run rate,” said Pant in the post-match presentation.
Pant also added that Lalit Yadav hasn’t got his opportunities with the bat but insisted that the all-rounder will learn on the go. Following the footsteps of MS Dhoni, Pant insisted that if one trust the process, the results come their way.
“The only thing we talk with youngsters is to enjoy cricket, do your best. Lalit is an allrounder. Hasn't got a chance to bat but he'll learn. Last match we lost by just one run. We just told not to change our process. If you trust the process, you get the result,” he concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.