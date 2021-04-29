IPL 2021 | Prithvi Shaw is a talented player and just wanted him to play his game, admits Rishabh Pant

In the second innings, it was just a formality, with Prithvi Shaw scoring a 41-ball 82, with 11 boundaries and three sixes, at a strike rate of 200 during the run-chase as Delhi chased the target down in 16.3 overs. In the post-match presentation, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that Shaw is a talented player and the entire franchise is aware of that. Pant also added that he was just telling Shaw to play his normal game, considering their net run-rate.