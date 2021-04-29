IPL 2021 | Plan was to target bowlers who were having an off day, reveals Ruturaj Gaikwad

David Warner struggling his way to a 55-ball 57 made a few suspect that the Delhi wicket on Wednesday was two-paced, but the flawless knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad busted that myth and propelled the Super Kings back to the top of the table. Coming on the back of scores of 33 and 64, Gaikwad followed his oh-so-successful template of starting slowly and shifting through the gears gradually and carved through an SRH attack that had no bite whatsoever. Well-supported by Faf du Plessis, the 24-year-old raced his way to 75, striking 12 fours in the process, to ensure that CSK won a fifth consecutive game in IPL 2021.