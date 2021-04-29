IPL 2021 | Bowlers did well but batsmen failed to capitalize, admits Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson praised his bowlers’ stellar efforts on a flat Delhi wicket, but admitted that his side lost the game with the bat by failing to capitalize on a very good start. After being 91/2 in 10 overs, RR posted just 171, which turned out to be a cakewalk for MI.

It was a disappointing day for Rajasthan Royals in what was their first game of IPL 2021 outside Mumbai as the 2008 champions were beaten rather comprehensively by defending champions Mumbai. RR were put into bat after losing the toss, but despite getting off to an excellent start, found themselves posting a below-par total of 171.

Mumbai started off cautiously, but opener Quinton de Kock finding form at the right time meant that the defending champions cruised to a seven-wicket win to stay fourth in the table. Speaking post the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson conceded that his side were 20-25 runs short and admitted that they lost the game with the bat.

“We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn't capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up,” Samson said post the game.

Despite the below-par total, the Rajasthan bowlers once again put up a commendable performance. The left-arm trio of Sakariya, Unadkat and Mustafizur were all tidy, while Morris provided two crucial breakthroughs to keep the side in the contest. Yet, the nature of the wicket meant that Mumbai strolled to victory without breaking a sweat. Samson heaped praise on his bowlers for their continued consistent showing and stressed that the area where RR need to improve on is their batting.

“It's just about our batters performing a little more and I'm sure we'll do it. Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It's just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket.”

RR, currently seventh in the table, will take on 8th placed Sunrisers at the same venue on Sunday.