 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Deepak Chahar showing his frustration after MS Dhoni drops a regulation catch

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni drops an easy catch

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Deepak Chahar showing his frustration after MS Dhoni drops a regulation catch

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:21 PM

    Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni have indeed formed one of the best partnerships in the league, with the skipper relying on the pacer to pick wickets in the powerplay. However, after Chahar got Jonny Bairstow’s edge, the bowler stood in surprise and showed his frustration to Dhoni for dropping the catch.

    After opting to bat first in Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad were only hoping that their openers - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner - would make the impact at the top of the order. While the two openers walked in great pride, there were certainly flashbacks from last season which would have flashed in front of them. CSK’s opening bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran had troubled them last season and had also accounted for the openers in their last clash.

    Warner pushed aside the first delivery and took off for a quick single, taking on CSK’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja. While Warner got himself off the strike, it was Chahar against Bairstow with the bowler having the last laugh. And for a long minute, it looked like he would get the better off the right-hander, with nothing of a delivery. Pitching the ball on the leg-stump, Chahar got the ball to swing towards the leg-side, catching Bairstow’s edge.

    While Chahar was very confident of the chances, Dhoni fluffed the simplest of takes, to leave the bowler irked, with the pacer showing his frustration on his skipper for denying him the simplest of wickets. Bowlers indeed get angry when someone drops their catches, even if it is one of the greatest glovemen in the country.

    Rare thing which you see on EARTH _/\_

    He was dissappointed with it!

    He's yet to launch his game in IPL!

    Can't believe that he dropped such an easy one!

    Replay is right over the TOP!

    Hahaha!

    GOAT never does mistakes regularly!

    Lol!

    True AF!😎

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down