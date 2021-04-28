Twitter reacts to Deepak Chahar showing his frustration after MS Dhoni drops a regulation catch

Today at 8:21 PM
Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni have indeed formed one of the best partnerships in the league, with the skipper relying on the pacer to pick wickets in the powerplay. However, after Chahar got Jonny Bairstow’s edge, the bowler stood in surprise and showed his frustration to Dhoni for dropping the catch.
After opting to bat first in Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad were only hoping that their openers - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner - would make the impact at the top of the order. While the two openers walked in great pride, there were certainly flashbacks from last season which would have flashed in front of them. CSK’s opening bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran had troubled them last season and had also accounted for the openers in their last clash.
Warner pushed aside the first delivery and took off for a quick single, taking on CSK’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja. While Warner got himself off the strike, it was Chahar against Bairstow with the bowler having the last laugh. And for a long minute, it looked like he would get the better off the right-hander, with nothing of a delivery. Pitching the ball on the leg-stump, Chahar got the ball to swing towards the leg-side, catching Bairstow’s edge.
While Chahar was very confident of the chances, Dhoni fluffed the simplest of takes, to leave the bowler irked, with the pacer showing his frustration on his skipper for denying him the simplest of wickets. Bowlers indeed get angry when someone drops their catches, even if it is one of the greatest glovemen in the country.
April 28, 2021
Chahar looking angrily at Dhoni after taking that catch ? 😂😂😂#IPL2021
Dropped one catch at 39 meanwhile a certain captain's fielding at 31 last year was...
What?! Ms Dhoni dropped Johnny Bairstow's catch on very first Ball of Deepak Chahar. #IPL2021
It's amazing how there is no mention or replay of dhoni's drop catch.
Deepak chahar finally took catch of Jonny baistow
Now dhoni #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/szb7ozoyj4
Dhoni drops a catch for the first time in a very LOOOOOOOOOOOOONG time.
Dhoni haters: https://t.co/n0e6H9er8A
Raina to Dhoni after the dropped catch ( When he collected the ball at 1st slip):
Ye Main Kar leta hun, Aap Dream11 par team banalo.
Dhoni misses a catch but not the match😎
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.