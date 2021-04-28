Twitter reacts to David Warner grunting in disappointment after massive ‘empty’ swing

Today at 9:20 PM
While the scoreboard might have read David Warner’s score as 39, it came off 44 deliveries, in an extremely frustrating innings for the left-hander, who couldn’t make head or tail of the delivery. It eventually turned into a massive grunt, after Warner had missed a slot delivery from Lungi Ngidi.
Tortoise innings!
Yupe! So true!!
Never seen a more frustrated athelete than David Warner on field today.— NJtweets (@N__Jagan) April 28, 2021
Gotta wait till the next game! :P
@SunRisers Now that David Warner has played such a slow innings .. will the selectors be honest to their policy and rest him for the next match too? #IPL2021 #CSKvSRH #CSKvsSRH #SRH #Warner #DavidWarner #ManishPandey— Ankur Dixit (@Ankur_Dxt) April 28, 2021
That swing and a miss from Warner left him in pain!
The difference between the David Warner innings is that he realises it's not enough, the frustration shows. Meanwhile, for KL Rahul, this sort of an innings is his average, everyday innings. https://t.co/inY4YvqlEi— Bilaal (@BilaalMarikar) April 28, 2021
Hahahaha! Welcome Bhai saab!
#CSKvsSRH— Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) April 28, 2021
MS Dhoni after seeing David Warner innings today : pic.twitter.com/zeOoCZLio6
No idea!
Wonder will the SRH selectors who dropped Manish Pandey now drop David Warner for this innings? #CSKvSRH #IPL2021— Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) April 28, 2021
He's more into tiktok videos than cricket?? :P :P
One of the most boring innings of David Warner. #SRHvsCSK #IPL2021— Dipesh Pandit (@Thejuly23rdd) April 28, 2021
Osar winning peerformance by TikTok star! :P
📢— EŁÐØƦλÐØ (@Eldorado_RIL) April 28, 2021
Thala Academy welcomes David Warner who played a thunderous innings of 57(54) in front of our beloved Thala.
" He's one of the greatest batsmen in this tournament, and this innings just confirmed that. We are proud that he is one of us! " - Thala MSD #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/AwGfHSK5qc
He himself couldn't handle it there in the middle!
A Painful innings of 57 off 55 balls from David Warner comes to an end. And Jadeja the Man at all place won't drop that #CSKvSRH— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 28, 2021
