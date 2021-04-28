Twitter reacts as ‘flying’ Faf du Plessis leaves everyone stunned with an acrobatic effort

Today at 9:37 PM
Manish Pandey had just launched a boundary and he was already ready for the next ball, to swing it down to the boundary line. However, there was the twist, Pandey had got it right, in fact, had got it perfectly timed but a flying Faf du Plessis pulled off a stunner to silence them all in the ground.
While Chennai Super Kings had not picked too many wickets, they managed to perfectly pull things back against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with both David Warner and Manish Pandey struggling to get any sort of momentum on the ball. In fact, at the end of the 16th over, the Men in Orange were still on just 121 runs, with Pandey batting on a 40-ball 52 while Warner was batting on a 51-ball 55.
Over the next two overs, CSK also managed to send the Sunrisers’ skipper back to the hut. However, that allowed the right-handed Pandey to get back on strike, where he smoked one boundary straight past the reach of Sam Curran in the deep boundary. Just when he expected another boundary to come his way, against Lungi Ngidi, his shot was met by a flying Faf du Plessis, who seemingly did the impossible, plucking the ball out of thin air.
The Proteas’ efforts not only shocked the batsman, Pandey but also left the fielder next to him, Ravindra Jadeja by surprise, who lifted the international star. Not just that, it possibly was a top contender for the ‘catch’ of the season. Air Jordan? Move on, Flying Faf is right on the way to the top of the kingdom.
Super cool from Faf du Plessis!
April 28, 2021
He makes it look so easy!
Another normal catch for this superman on the field : FAF Du Plessis 🔥💛#WhistlePodu | #IPL2021 | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/IHLfCfDUFc— DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) April 28, 2021
Fly and grabbing is an art from Faf!
Something about Faf vs SRH. Always brings his best against them. What was that catch 🥶 #CSK— SA (@Aravind_SA) April 28, 2021
Just like a bird in the air!
What a brilliant catch from Faf du plessis. Manish Pandey Gone! 💉🔥#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/pqPuKwhQmI— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 28, 2021
Class is permanent!🔥
Mandatory super catch from Faf for the season.— Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) April 28, 2021
Hahaha!
If someone say me that I have only chance to live that someone has to catch the ball... I'm gonna trust on faf...— Neutralcric. (@NeutralcricN) April 28, 2021
Yeah! One of the Highlights
That jaddu celebration after faf's flying catch was the moment of the game so far #CSK— Diksha (@Deeksha45015326) April 28, 2021
