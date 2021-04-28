Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Zoysa banned for six years for breaching ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for the country, has been banned for six years by the ICC after being found guilty of breaching the council’s anti-corruption code. Zoysa, among other things, was found guilty of trying to fix cricket matches.

Following Heath Streak’s ban earlier this month, another former cricketer has been found guilty of breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption code as Nuwan Zoysa has been handed a six-year ban by the ICC after being found guilty of corruption. Zoysa, a tall left-arm seamer who represented Sri Lanka in 30 Tests and 95 ODIs, was provisionally suspended three years ago, but findings in investigations have led the ICC to ban the 42-year-old for six years, with the ban backdated to backdated to 31 October 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

In an official release on their website, the ICC put out the following information:

“The ban for Mr Zoysa is backdated to 31 October 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

As previously advised, following full hearings and presentations of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Mr Zoysa guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of an International Match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Mr Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.”

Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC, meanwhile expressed disgust over the fact that Zoysa, having played international cricket for a decade, failed to carry himself as a role model.

“Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career. In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others. Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport,” Marshall said.

Zoysa is the second former international cricketer to be banned for corruption this month.Two weeks ago, Heath streak, former Zimbabwe captain, was handed a 8-year ban after being found guilty of corrupt practices.