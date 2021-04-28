Reports | Cancellation of 2021 Women's T20 Challenge inevitable

The Indian Women Cricketers are set to receive yet another telling blow as reports have emerged that the 2021 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge is set to be cancelled owing to the logistical challenges posed by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Women’s T20 challenge, a three-team tournament featuring the best cricketers across the world, is usually played during the IPL playoffs, but the competition is all set to be shelled this year due to the challenges posed by the second wave of the pandemic.