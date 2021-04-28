IPL 2021 | Take full responsibility for the way I batted and the loss, admits David Warner

David Warner, after his side’s loss against CSK, has admitted that he takes full responsibility for the loss, with his 55-ball 57 costing the franchise some valuable runs in the end. However, with the ball, he added that it is always tough to come back after not picking wickets in the powerplay.

It was another frustrating night for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who succumbed to yet another loss against the Chennai Super Kings. Despite conditions favouring their setup, the Men in Orange found it tough, against CSK, with the bat, as their skipper David Warner could only score 57 runs after facing nearly 10 overs of the innings.

While SRH posted 171, CSK’s opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made light work of the run-chase, as CSK won by seven wickets. In the post-match presentation, losing skipper David Warner admitted that he takes full responsibility for the loss, as he added that it was his batting that cost the franchise on the night.

“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders,” Warner admitted in the post-match presentation.

But that was not it all, Sunrisers bowling unit, in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan suffered to pick any wicket in the powerplay. Eventually, the CSK openers ran away with the game, putting on a 129-run partnership at the top of the order.

“We couldn't take powerplay wickets and it's always tough (to come back) on a wicket like this. Their two openers batted really well. You felt like you could squeeze a bit after those wickets. He was going to bat four, that's where he bats, that is his job,” he added.

Another aspect that irked the SRH fans was Kane Williamson’s entry point, with the Kiwi skipper coming into bat in the last two overs of the innings. However, Warner insisted that is his role in the setup and added that he would continue to bat at No.4.

“It's about being positive. We have a day game here as well, so I think 170 will be a par total. From a batting perspective we need to find the gaps. The guys will be hurt by this, but they'll be up again,” he concluded.