IPL 2021 | It was a surprising wicket in Delhi where there was no dew, admits MS Dhoni

Post an important win against SRH, MS Dhoni has admitted his shock over the Delhi wicket, stating that there was no dew on the wicket. Dhoni also went on to credit the batting performance, adding that CSK’s key to success is due to the players taking more responsibility in the middle.

After losing the toss, Chennai Super Kings were sent to field first, in a move that surprised MS Dhoni at the toss. However, from the word go, their plan was well set, with their bowling restricting the scoring zones for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While David Warner did score 57 runs, his knock came as a hindrance to the franchise, with both Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson propelling them to a total of 171, a par-total at the venue.

However, in the second innings, CSK’s opener turned the par-total into an under-par one, with an opening partnership of 129 runs in just 13 overs. From thereon, the win was just a formality for the franchise, who won their fifth game on the trot, taking them to the top of the table. In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni expressed his shock over the conditions in play, adding that it was a surprisingly good Delhi wicket, without any sort of dew.

“The batting performance was superb, but that doesn't mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good Delhi wicket, there was no dew. Brilliant opening partnership. I think addressing the problem [what's been different for CSK this year?] The earlier you settle the issue, the better it is,” he said.

The veteran also insisted that last season, the franchise suffered a lot due to the longer quarantine and no cricket for most of their players. However, this season, Dhoni added that the players have taken more responsibility and picked their opportunity to make an impact.

“The fact was 5-6 months we were out of cricket last year and that also makes it difficult. Longer quarantine and quite a lot of factors. If I have to sum it up, the players have taken up more responsibility this year. If you see for the last 8-10 years, we have not changed players from the squad,” he added.

Dhoni also showed his ‘appreciation’ for the players, who didn’t get a chance thus far in the series. The 39-year-old also added that keeping the dressing room healthy is very important and credited the players on the bench.

“We also appreciate the players who don't get the chance. Try to have faith and when you get an opportunity, you need to be ready for it. Keeping the dressing-room atmosphere healthy is important. We need to give extra credit to the players who are not playing,” he concluded.