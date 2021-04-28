Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan and Usman Khawaja among names set to feature in PSL 2021

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board had confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would resume in June after the tournament was suspended mid-way through the competition two months ago owing to a Covid outbreak. The start of PSL 2021 saw a plethora of superstar overseas players, including Rashid Khan and Chris Gayle, take part in the competition but Covid situation and other complications saw a host of names pull out. The PCB, as a result, conducted a ‘replacement draft’ on April 27, in which franchises were allowed to snap up replacement overseas players for the remainder of the season.