Would be great if Cricket Australia could arrange us chartered flights after IPL, urges Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn, who is part of the Mumbai Indian setup, has urged Cricket Australia to arrange chartered flights for the Australian players after the end of the IPL from India. The Australian cricketer also added that the players are going in tight bubbles and also hinted at getting vaccinated.

Three Australian players - Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa - have left the bio-bubble in India and have already headed back to Australia before the country shuts down its borders. Since then, other Australian players have reacted, adding that they understand their decision, with Nathan Coulter-Nile stating that he feels more than safe in the IPL bubble.

However, for them, the major struggle would be to return to Australia, with a long detour. Mumbai Indians opener Chris Lynn has insisted that it would be great if Cricket Australia could arrange chartered flights for the Australian players after the conclusion of the cash-rich tournament. Lynn’s statements came after the Australian board had enquired the players about their health and travel plans.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media, reported TOI.

With Mumbai Indians now travelling to Delhi, a place that has been haunted by the virus in the past few days, Lynn insisted that the players are going into a really tight bubble. Lynn also hinted at the possibility of the foreign stars getting vaccinated before adding that he hopes the Australian government would let them get home on a private charter.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter,” he added.

"We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over."