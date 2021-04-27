Twitter reacts to sublime AB de Villiers masterclass inducing wild sandstorm in Ahmedabad

Today at 9:56 PM
Ever heard of a knock so good that it ended up inducing a sandstorm and halting play? Well, AB de Villiers knock today in Ahmedabad was just that. On a tacky Ahmedabad wicket, de Villiers was in a league of his own, striking an unbeaten 75, and his flawless knock was soon followed by a sandstorm.
Vintage AB
That ABD innings has led to a sandstorm.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
So, we wait for the proceedings to resume.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream
Can't agree more
There are few constants in life. @ABdeVilliers17 for @RCBTweets is one of them.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2021
AB DE VILLIERS STORM🔥 https://t.co/4nO9OCSeDq— Hari Haran Vj (@VJ1526) April 27, 2021
The real backbone of RCB
#RCBvDC#AbdeVilliers#RCBvsDC #DCvRCB #RCB— Biswajit Behera (@_Biswa_Jit) April 27, 2021
AB de Villiers always delivers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HsnR6hxTOH
#ABdeVilliers's inning brough storm in Ahmedabad. Real Reason behind the storm! 😂🔥#RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/LvKxpYUaEd— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 27, 2021
One man army
If plan A doesn't work there's always plan B if plan B fails— Official Shamsi ( M S H ) (@MsHaidri) April 27, 2021
We have plan #Ab 🐐🐐
One man Army #AbdeVilliers #Rcb
5000 reasons to love ABD
Fastest 5000 Runs with 40+ avg and 150+ SR - 🐐 AB Devillers 🔥🔥🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/SNxg4nbiLj— अतूल (@atul_msd) April 27, 2021
Can't think of any Batsman play so well like AB Devillers without playing any professional Cricket for 5 months. Only AB can play like this. What a Player - Genius. #DCvRCB #abdevillers #IndiaFightsBack #india2fightback— Old Basin. (@OlddBasin) April 27, 2021
Form is teporary, class is permanent
I think AB Devillers is the best finisher in the IPL past few years, unbelivable consistency #RCBvsDC— Cricket Boy (@itscricketboy) April 27, 2021
AB DEVILLERS SHOULD, MUST, DEFINITELY PLAY T20 WORLD CUP for @OfficialCSA. That's it.#RCBvsDC #DCvRCB #AbdeVilliers— Sivasankar (@sivasankartweet) April 27, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.