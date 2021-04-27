 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to sublime AB de Villiers masterclass inducing wild sandstorm in Ahmedabad

    Ab de Villiers during IPL 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:56 PM

    Ever heard of a knock so good that it ended up inducing a sandstorm and halting play? Well, AB de Villiers knock today in Ahmedabad was just that. On a tacky Ahmedabad wicket, de Villiers was in a league of his own, striking an unbeaten 75, and his flawless knock was soon followed by a sandstorm.

    Vintage AB

    Can't agree more

    The real backbone of RCB

    One man army

    5000 reasons to love ABD

    Form is teporary, class is permanent

