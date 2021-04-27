Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw channeling his inner Sachin by walking off despite umpire ruling him not out

Yesterday at 10:59 PM
Until today, it was Prithvi Shaw’s career progression, and his Mumbai background, that triggered the Sachin Tendulkar comparisons, and today, the 21-year-old did a Sachin on the field, but not with the bat. After edging a Harshal Patel ball, Shaw walked off despite the umpire ruling him not out.
Shaw walks off before umpire's decision
April 27, 2021
Fuck Prithvi Shaw. RCB didn’t have any reviews left and he’s walking 🤬— Vishal 🦕 (@vishalgunner) April 27, 2021
Terrible way to get out
@DelhiCapitals 😢— Harish Tomar (@HarishTomar_17_) April 27, 2021
Prithvi Shaw edges a wide delivery to the keeper and has to walk back for 21.
DC - 47/3 (7.2)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
Harshal Patel gets Prithvi Shaw. Delhi Capitals 3 down. #IPL2021— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 27, 2021
Wait a minute...
Respect Prithvi Shaw for walking on his own. Pant and Tendulkar would never. Hats off @PrithviShaw— droopyaxe (@droopyaxe1) April 27, 2021
Acknowledging the talent of Prithvi Shaw but he needs to be sensible as well. But if other youngsters get the edge over him I won't be surprised. He needs to grab the opportunities comes in his way rather throwing it away 🤕— Sami ⚡ (@SamiFlies) April 27, 2021
Behind the scenes
Prithvi Shaw #DelhiCapitals#DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/T5PIIObq4U— King Khan Rider (@dilsefan1) April 27, 2021
Shaw’s wicket should be awarded to Shaw only. There is nothing special from Harshal in it. Poor Play Prithvi Shaw 🙁— rahul patil (@rahulpatil2105) April 27, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.