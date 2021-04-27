 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw channeling his inner Sachin by walking off despite umpire ruling him not out

    Prithvi Shaw during IPl 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:59 PM

    Until today, it was Prithvi Shaw’s career progression, and his Mumbai background, that triggered the Sachin Tendulkar comparisons, and today, the 21-year-old did a Sachin on the field, but not with the bat. After edging a Harshal Patel ball, Shaw walked off despite the umpire ruling him not out.

