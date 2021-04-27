Twitter reacts to dejected Rishabh Pant being accidentally saved by faint inside-edge after being ruled LBW

Rishabh Pant has been notorious for terrible DRS calls, but today, the Delhi Capitals skipper pulled off an accidental masterstroke that ended up saving his wicket. After being ruled out LBW, Pant reviewed it in the hope of the ball missing the stumps, but it turned out that he’d got an inside edge.

Rishabh Pant is only 23 years old, but in his young career, the poor boy has gone through a lot. He’s been criticised for his shot selection, his sloppy glovework and also his tendency to take atrocious reviews. In both the IPL and international cricket, Pant, across the last two years, has been guilty of being poor with DRS, to the extent that he has been publicly admonished by Ravichandran Ashwin for being a bad decision-maker.

Today in Ahmedabad, however, the tables turned, as Pant pulled off a DRS masterstroke to save his wicket and keep Delhi alive in the contest.

On the first ball of the seventh over, Washington Sundar delivered a slider which thudded the pad of Rishabh Pant. The DC skipper looked to sweep the ball but the delivery keeping low meant that he was caught off balance and was hit on the pads. To the naked eye, it looked out and the on-field umpire raised his finger to rule the batsman out.

Pant, initially, looked disappointed at what had unfolded, ruing his shot selection, but still went for a very hopeful review. His intuition eventually turned out to be right as he was not out, but he was saved rather unintentionally. Pant had gone up for the review in the hope that the ball would be missing leg-stump, but replays showed that the Delhi skipper had, in fact, gotten a faint inside edge. Ultra Edge showed a spike when the ball passed Pant’s bat and thus the on-field umpire reversed his decision.

Pant breathed a sigh of relief post the replays, knowing that he’d pulled off a rather accidental masterstroke.

Just look at Kohli's reaction

Virat Kohli's reaction after he saw the spike on Rishabh Pant's bat on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/hcyP7YJMup — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2021

DC depend on Rishabh Pant today

I think now the game is between Rishabh Pant and RCB...He has to deliver a captain's knock.....#RCBvDC #RishabhPant #IPL2021 — Subham Karmakar 🇮🇳 (@Subham_75mph) April 27, 2021

A 30 run over (atleast) against Harshal Patel with Rishabh Pant at strike. Is it too much to ask for ? #RCBvDC — Believe 💛 (@Whatevaa07) April 27, 2021

Can he get DC over the line?

Rishabh Pant and Reviews. Still a better love story than twilight. 😂 #DCvRCB #IPL2021 — O'Neil Rhylet (@mrwildborn7) April 27, 2021