Reports | RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will not be facing a overseas-player crisis as it is being reported that the franchise have roped in New Zealand speedster Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson. On Monday, Richardson and Adam Zampa, both part of the RCB set-up, had pulled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. The duo, as things stand, are still stuck in Mumbai, due to the travel ban imposed by Australia, but RCB have already replaced Richardson with Kuggeleijn.