Reports | RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson

Today at 8:33 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have reportedly roped in New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, who was in the Mumbai Indians camp as a reserve bowler, as a replacement for Kane Richardson. Kuggeleijn, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, had gone unsold in the IPL 2021 auction.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will not be facing a overseas-player crisis as it is being reported that the franchise have roped in New Zealand speedster Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson. On Monday, Richardson and Adam Zampa, both part of the RCB set-up, had pulled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. The duo, as things stand, are still stuck in Mumbai, due to the travel ban imposed by Australia, but RCB have already replaced Richardson with Kuggeleijn.
ESPN Cricinfo has reported that RCB have signed Kuggeleijn as Richardson’s replacement as the 29-year-old was already in India, within the secure bio-bubble, operating as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians.
Kuggeleijn is an experienced campaigner and has already previously been a part of the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2019, he was roped in by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi, and the right-armer featured in two games for the Men in Yellow, picking 2 wickets at an ER of 8.87. Kuggeleijn most recently represented New Zealand in the T20Is against Pakistan three months ago.
