IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T Natarajan undergoes successful knee surgery

Last week, news broke out that Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan was all set to miss the rest of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to a knee injury. Natarajan, who played the entirety of IPL 2020 and then featured in all three formats for India in the Australia tour, gave the initial part of the white-ball leg of the England tour a miss but recovered in time for the ODIs and the commencement of the IPL.

He then featured in the first two games of the season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but then bizarrely went missing from the side, replaced by Khaleel Ahmed. It then came to light that it was a knee injury that kept the left-armer out of action, and today, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to confirm that he underwent surgery for the same.

“Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me,” Natarajan said on Twitter, posting a picture of himself.

The injury has already ruled the left-armer out of IPL 2021, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out of action. Knee injuries, in general, take months to heal and if that is the case, then Natarajan could find himself in a race against time to be fit for the World T20. He joins Shreyas Iyer in the list of Indian national cricketers who are currently in rehab after undergoing the procedure for injury.