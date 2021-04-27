IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Chennai’s clash against Hyderabad

Today at 6:51 PM
The Southern Derby, as some of the enthusiasts call it, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in an MRC Nagar derby. Two Southern franchises, with a similar take on cricket, will clash against each other in the country’s capital in Delhi, where conditions are expected to be slow.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form Guide
Chennai Super Kings - WWWWL
The fall was mighty in the first encounter against Delhi but since then, the Super Kings have not just risen up above but have also conquered the top of the table, snatching the position from cross-city rivals RCB. In all of their performances thus far this season, batting has been their stronger foray, with the bowling slowly living up to the reputation. Last game, they dismantled RCB in an all-round display, where they won the encounter by 69 runs, on the back of Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show, a 28-ball 62 followed by 3/13.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - LWLLL
Sunrisers, on the other hand, have had a really tough start to the season, with just one win against their name, coming at the cost of Punjab Kings’ terrible show in Chennai. Barring that odd win, Sunrisers have succumbed under the pressure consistently despite a strong show from the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the order. The franchise, which has been ravaged by injuries, need to find their footing soon enough. Otherwise, most likely as they stand, they would end up as the wooden spoon winners.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head
Total – 14
Chennai Super Kings - 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4
No Result - 0
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Last Meeting
Last year, this meeting between these two sides went down to the wire. CSK, batting first, shocked the world with Sam Curran’s promotion. Not just that, a determined finish from the trio of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson with Ravindra Jadeja’s cameo took CSK to 167 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH were reduced to 59/3 before Kane Williamson’s valiant 39-ball 57 took them close to the total before Chennai sealed the deal by 20 runs.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 23 - Probable Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 23 - BlitzPools Fantasy XI
Wicket-keeper - Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson
All-rounders - Moeen Ali, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul
Captain - Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-Captain - Jonny Bairstow
Match info -
Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Match 23
Date – Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Time – 7:30 PM IST
Venue – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
