IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Chennai’s clash against Hyderabad

The fall was mighty in the first encounter against Delhi but since then, the Super Kings have not just risen up above but have also conquered the top of the table, snatching the position from cross-city rivals RCB. In all of their performances thus far this season, batting has been their stronger foray, with the bowling slowly living up to the reputation. Last game, they dismantled RCB in an all-round display, where they won the encounter by 69 runs, on the back of Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show, a 28-ball 62 followed by 3/13.