IPL 2021 | BCCI reaffirms safety to all foreign stars amidst chaos and confusion

After three Australians left their bio-bubbles earlier this week, BCCI in a letter to all IPL franchises has reaffirmed the safety of the foreign stars amidst chaos and confusion. Earlier in the day, Australia suspended all direct passenger flights from India, with immediate effect, until May 15.

In the past two days, three Australian cricketers have left the bio-bubble in India, with Andrew Tye on his way home to Australia. However, the other two cricketers - Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson - have found themselves stuck in Mumbai, on their way back to Australia, with the Australian government suspending all direct passenger flights to the country from India.

The remaining players, who have opted to stay back in India amidst all the chaos and confusion in the country, have received a letter from the BCCI, reaffirming their safety inside the bio-bubble created by the cricketing unit.

“We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes... We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,” BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players, as quoted by PTI.

“The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes,” the letter added.

“Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he added.

While earlier in the tournament, orders from the outside world were allowed albeit with all precautions taken, the BCCI has now suspended any contact with the outside world. The country is currently facing an extreme battle with the virus, as over 3 lakh daily cases have been recorded in the past few days.

“...earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,” it read.

“I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble,” it concluded.