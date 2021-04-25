Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Spiderman’ Pant taking DC home in the super over

Today at 12:12 AM
Despite conceding nearly 27 runs off two overs, Delhi Capitals managed to hold on to a tie, which took the clash to a super over. In the super over, SRH could only score seven runs, which was promptly chased down by DC’s skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored a crucial boundary in the super over.
Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021
Bold decision to Bowl a Spinner 👏🏼👍🏼 #SRHvsDC— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 25, 2021
What a captaincy by Pant— Akshay Akash (@AkshayAkash17) April 25, 2021
Trusting Axar over someone who has single-handedly won you 2 super overs✅
And then taking the responsibility into his own hands✅
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED for Captain Rishabh Pant✅
My Captain 🔥❣️#DCvsSRH #Pant pic.twitter.com/4Gp44VS8v9
Williamson's master class in vain. But, credit to @RishabhPant17 for taking the lead in Super over. What a finish!— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 25, 2021
Kane and super over.. a sad love story💔— I ❤️ Hrithik Roshan (@Hrithikdbest) April 25, 2021
Another instance of wrong two ppl chosen to lead the orange army in the final critical moments 🙄#SRHvDC #SuperOver #IPL2021— Vikash Paul (@vikashpaulcomic) April 25, 2021
How’s Warner put himself in ahead of bairstow in super over. Egotistical Aussie dick!!!— Mark Winstone (@MarkWinstone5) April 25, 2021
David Warner has all the right to be dissapointed. SRH has so much raw talent in middle order but somehow either captaincy or team management needs a change. Rishabh pant is having time of his life. #SRHvDC— #ThankYouTaker (@mohitkardiya) April 25, 2021
Game of inches.. run short will give #srh a few sleepless nights #DCvSRH— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 25, 2021
