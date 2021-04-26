Twitter reacts to Moises Henriques tricking wicket-keeper into dropping catch by ‘unintentionally’ throwing his bat

As Sunil Narine delivered one of his mystery balls marginally outside off stump, Henriques went for a wild, extravagant drive and ended up inside-edging the ball. Usually, the next action is the wicket-keeper gobbling up the ball, but here’s where things took a wild turn. So full-blooded was Henriques’ swing that the bat slipped out of his hand and flew towards square leg. We’ve, of course, in the past, seen instances like this, but why this one became unique was that it ended up completely putting the wicket-keeper off. Distracted by the flying bat, Dinesh Karthik, behind the stumps, ended up spilling the catch, giving the Australian life.