Twitter reacts to enraged Prasidh Krishna mouthing off Jordan after taking revenge on the Englishman

Today at 9:26 PM
There is nothing worse as a fast bowler than being tonked by a fellow pacer, and Prasidh Krishna experienced the same today after being smacked for multiple sixes by Chris Jordan. The KKR man eventually got his revenge, and decided to mouth-off Jordan after clean-bowling the batsman.
GONE!!
April 26, 2021
HAHA!!
Lord Prasidh 😂... Last over main moot nikal Gaya.— Naꜰees кнαη (@l_iamsrkian_l) April 26, 2021
JORDAN AND PRASIDH!!
Lgg toh woii rha.. Last me Jordan ne dhoya na Prasidh ko.. Easy oitch h saayad, Chennai jesha tough nhi h— G O L U (@LoyalRohitFann) April 26, 2021
LOL!!
Haha Prasidh, proper like a proper local huduga, went "laude ke baal" after taking Chris Jordan's wicket after two sixes.— Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) April 26, 2021
UDADI!
Ye Jordan last over pe 2 chhakke marke Jadeja banane chala tha aur apne desi Prasidh ne khilli udadi🤭🤭🤭— MORNI (@ballisticleo3_0) April 26, 2021
BLOWN UP!
Some lusty blows in the end from Chris Jordan guides #PBKS to 123/9 at the end of 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna finishes with figures of 3/30— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) April 26, 2021
Live Blog: https://t.co/Nj0WNShJg5#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
BYE BYE JORDAN!
GONE!#ChrisJordan goes for 30 for 18 balls 4⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣in two overs 👉 accumulated important runs for his side #PBKS 121/9 (19.4)— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) April 26, 2021
Prasidh Krishna strikes 😎#PBKSvsKKR #KKRvsPBKS #PBKS #KKR #KKRvPBKS #PBKSvKKR #KLRahul #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/clBPTHfprF
