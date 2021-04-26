 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to enraged Prasidh Krishna mouthing off Jordan after taking revenge on the Englishman

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Some words exchanged between two pacers

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to enraged Prasidh Krishna mouthing off Jordan after taking revenge on the Englishman

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:26 PM

    There is nothing worse as a fast bowler than being tonked by a fellow pacer, and Prasidh Krishna experienced the same today after being smacked for multiple sixes by Chris Jordan. The KKR man eventually got his revenge, and decided to mouth-off Jordan after clean-bowling the batsman.

    GONE!!

    HAHA!!

    JORDAN AND PRASIDH!!

    LOL!!

    UDADI!

    BLOWN UP!

    BYE BYE JORDAN!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down