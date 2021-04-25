IPL 2021 | We should have won it easily without going to the Super Over, stresses Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 12:24 AM
Shikhar Dhawan, who came instead of Pant in the post-match presentation, insisted that Delhi should have won the encounter easily and it shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over. Dhawan also pointed out that it would be a blessing in disguise to move to Ahmedabad after slow wickets in Chennai.
With 28 runs needed off two overs, Rishabh Pant turned to Avesh Khan, who provided the Delhi Capitals with the important wicket of Vijay Shankar while conceding just 12 runs in the over. Kagiso Rabada, who bowled the final over ended up conceding 15 runs, which took the game to the Super Over before Delhi batsmen got them over the line in the tensest of fashions.
Shikhar Dhawan, who walked out to the post-match presentation stressed that the game shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over in the first place. Dhawan added that Delhi should have won the game easily, especially considering how tough it has been to chase in Chennai.
“Absolutely, a thrilling game. It shouldn't have gone to the Super Over. We should have done it easily. But, it's part of the game. It was very tough to bat especially after powerplay. It was turning and holding,” Dhawan insisted in the post-match presentation.
However, Dhawan credited Kane Williamson’s knock, with the SRH batsman scoring a 51-ball 66 in a losing fashion for the Men in Orange. The southpaw also expressed his happiness over the side moving to Ahmedabad, after they finished two games in Chennai.
"Kane Williamson played a very good knock, he's a champion player, but good to win it in the end. Those little things [one short] make a huge impact and we got an edge over that and we ended up winning the game. Glad the Ahmedabad wicket will be better than this one," he concluded.
Delhi face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next clash, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
