IPL 2021 | We should have won it easily without going to the Super Over, stresses Shikhar Dhawan

With 28 runs needed off two overs, Rishabh Pant turned to Avesh Khan, who provided the Delhi Capitals with the important wicket of Vijay Shankar while conceding just 12 runs in the over. Kagiso Rabada, who bowled the final over ended up conceding 15 runs, which took the game to the Super Over before Delhi batsmen got them over the line in the tensest of fashions.