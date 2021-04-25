IPL 2021 | Was a harsh call to leave out Manish Pandey from the playing XI, admits David Warner

“It has been a tough one. The way our bowlers came back after the powerplay was fantastic. We knew on this surface if you got off to a flier it is always going to be tough in the middle, the bowlers executed well. I thought Vijay, who is not one of our strike bowlers, bowled fantastically, could have bowled him an extra one, that's the handiness of having him in the middle but the bowlers got us to a good total to chase,” he said.