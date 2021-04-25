IPL 2021 | Was a harsh call to leave out Manish Pandey from the playing XI, admits David Warner

Today at 12:10 AM
After a narrow loss against Delhi Capitals, SRH skipper David Warner has admitted that it was a harsh call to leave out experienced campaigner Manish Pandey from the playing XI. He also credited Vijay Shankar, who conceded just 19 runs, bowled brilliantly while talking about the bowling unit.
Rishabh Pant, having won the toss elected to bat first in conditions that favoured them the most. Right from the first over, the Delhi Capitals were on top of proceedings, with a scintillating 81-run opening wicket partnership. However, they lost some steam towards the end of the innings, being restricted to a par total of 159.
Barring Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow, the Sunrisers batting order succumbed under the pressure of the Delhi bowlers. Despite a late cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith, which took the game to a super over. After the loss, SRH skipper David Warner admitted that it was a harsh call to leave Manish Pandey out of the playing XI.
“Obviously Jonny at the top of the order and Kane taking it deep, we couldn't bat well in the middle overs. It depends on the selectors, it was a harsh call as per my opinion (On leaving out Manish Pandey). But at the end of the day, it is a decision that they took and you cannot discredit Virat, he's a very good player and the surface was difficult,” Warner admitted in the post-match presentation.
Warner also insisted that the loss was a rather tough one to digest, especially after they made a valiant effort in restricting Delhi to a par total. The Australian opener also credited Vijay Shankar, who bowled three overs, conceding just 19 runs during their first innings.
“It has been a tough one. The way our bowlers came back after the powerplay was fantastic. We knew on this surface if you got off to a flier it is always going to be tough in the middle, the bowlers executed well. I thought Vijay, who is not one of our strike bowlers, bowled fantastically, could have bowled him an extra one, that's the handiness of having him in the middle but the bowlers got us to a good total to chase,” he said.
Thus far in the season, the southpaw has been dismissed twice via run-outs. Warner reacted to the run-out, stating that it is what happens when the ball goes to a world-class fielder.
“They bowled well in the middle and made it challenging for us. If you hit the ball to a world class fielder, you are going to get run out 9 times out of 10 (about his run out),” he concluded.
