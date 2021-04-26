IPL 2021 | Tired of coming second in Super Overs, expresses Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, who endured yet another Super Over heartbreak on Sunday, asserted that he is tired of coming second in the one-over shootout but insisted that SRH can still take plenty of positives from the game. Williamson admitted that SRH will need to improve all facets of their game.

It was Déjà vu for Kane Williamson at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday as the New Zealand skipper slipped to yet another Super Over defeat. Chasing 160, Williamson pulled off yet another masterclass on a slow and sticky wicket, but his 66* was only enough to tie the scores. Eventually it was himself and skipper David Warner that took to the field to bat in the Super Over, but SRH managing a mere 8 runs saw Delhi Capitals knock off the runs and hand the Orange Army their fourth defeat in five games.

Williamson has now lost six Super Overs in his career, including four in the last two years, and the SRH batsman, post the game, expressed that he was ‘tired’ of losing Super Overs. Williamson, however, noted that there were plenty of positives for SRH to take from the game.

“I think I’m tired of coming second in Super Overs but as a batting side, chasing a score that was very competitive, there’s a positive to take out of it,” Williamson said in the post match press conference.

“Very uncanny in the game of cricket that things can end up in a tie. But you know that’s why I suppose it’s very very exciting. A lot of positives and we now should move on quickly to Delhi with a new focus.”

From not sending Jonny Bairstow to bat in the Super Over to skipper Warner being guilty of running a short run, there were key turning points that influenced the result, but Williamson felt that his side could and should have done better in all three aspects of the game. The Kiwi skipper noted that, in tied matches, people often wrongly pin-point one moment as game-defining.

“It’s a game of very small margins. I think if we’re being really honest, we should have done most parts of our game a little better. If you’re able to do that, whether it’s a couple of more good decisions or a slightly more accurate period of play, then the result can change quite quickly. It’s important we do try to build on this. When it ends in a tie we could look for a run throughout the whole innings but on the whole, a lot of positives. But it’s important that we try to improve and become more efficient in all facets.”

Sunday’s knock was the third time Williamson had passed fifty in his last four SRH innings, and his return to the side has solidified a middle-order that looked hopeless. But despite playing a world-class knock, the 30-year-old expressed that it was disappointing to have not emerged victorious.

“It was nice to be in the end but it would have been much nicer if the team was on the right side of it. There were a lot of valuable partnerships throughout the innings. We knew we’d lose momentum because that’s the nature of the innings, but if we could stick and take some high percentage options we might be able to get close.

We got very close, but it was a shame to not get across the line. Some big positives to build on, especially going to Delhi where we’re not sure what the surface will be. But if it does become challenging, hopefully we can utilize the experience we’ve had here and prepare well for that.”

SRH will now shift base to Delhi, where they’ll be playing each of their next 4 games.