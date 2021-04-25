IPL 2021 | Ravichandran Ashwin to take indefinite break from IPL 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first Indian player to officially exit IPL 2021 mid-way through the tournament as the Delhi Capitals spinner, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed that he is taking an indefinite break from the tournament to support his family in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashwin, who was traded to the Capitals prior to IPL 2020, has been an integral part of the Ricky Ponting-coached side since last season, but the 34-year-old will now be taking an indefinite break from IPL 2021 and will only return ‘if things go in the right direction’.