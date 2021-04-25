IPL 2021 | Ravichandran Ashwin to take indefinite break from IPL 2021

Today at 1:41 AM
Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed via a statement on Twitter that he will be taking a break from IPL 2021 to help his family in their fight against the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. Ashwin featured in each of Delhi’s first five games but picked up just a solitary wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first Indian player to officially exit IPL 2021 mid-way through the tournament as the Delhi Capitals spinner, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed that he is taking an indefinite break from the tournament to support his family in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashwin, who was traded to the Capitals prior to IPL 2020, has been an integral part of the Ricky Ponting-coached side since last season, but the 34-year-old will now be taking an indefinite break from IPL 2021 and will only return ‘if things go in the right direction’.
“I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” Ashwin said in a statement posted on Twitter.
I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏— Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021
Calls for Ashwin’s inclusion in the T20I side grew during the England series, but the first five games of IPL 2021 turned out to be disappointing for the off-spinner. Ashwin, despite playing all five games, managed to pick up a solitary wicket and also maintained a pretty high ER of 7.73. The 34-year-old joins both Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, who pulled out of the IPL earlier this week due to personal reasons.
