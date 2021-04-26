IPL 2021 | Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to help India in battle against Covid; urges fellow cricketers to contribute

Today at 4:11 PM
Pat Cummins, in light of India’s COVID-19 crisis, has come forward and donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund for oxygen supply purchases and has urged more fellow cricketers to contribute. Shortage of medicines and Oxygen has left COVID-affected patients in the country left in a dire situation.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has become the first cricketer partaking in IPL 2021 to publicly come forward and aid India in its battle against the second wave of Covid-19 as the speedster, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed that he has donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund.
Cummins, who holds a INR 15.50 crore contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders, expressed that the ongoing Covid crisis in India left him distraught and added that he was contributing “specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals.” The 27-year-old speedster, in his statement, further urged fellow cricketers to join hands and support the country in its darkest hour by coming forward with monetary contributions.
Despite several other Australian cricketers - Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa - flying back home, Cummins, thus far, has opted to stay back in India. The country of India is currently tackling the second wave of Covid-19 and on Sunday, recorded more than 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases.
