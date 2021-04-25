IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Punjab’s clash against Kolkata

The world’s largest cricket stadium is all set to host its first ever IPL match and it will be the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders who will have the privilege of inaugurating the same. Punjab have a golden opportunity to go fourth, while KKR will push RR back to 8th place with a win.

Since the start of IPL 2020, both KKR and Punjab have been the model of inconsistency. Both the sides, despite having immense firepower, failed to make the playoffs last year and this season, they’ve still been plagued by fragility, which simply does not seem to go away. While Punjab have largely been let down by the pacers and the top-order, some baffling management decisions, coupled with lack of role clarity, has seen KKR languish at the very bottom of the table with a solitary win, despite at one stage being moments away from win each of their first two games. Nobody knows how the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play out, but Punjab, who have a chance to break into the top four with a win, you would think, would be favorites heading into Monday’s clash.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Form Guide

Punjab Kings - W L L L W

After threatening to self-destruct like they did in 2020, Punjab Kings got their season back on track with a thumping win against the Mumbai Indians. After horrendously misreading the Chepauk wicket versus the Sunrisers, Punjab learnt from their mistakes to put out perhaps the most clinical performance by any side in the tournament thus far. With both the newcomers Henriques and Bishnoi settling into the side seamlessly, the Kings would be hoping to carry the momentum forward to run over a confidence-less Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders - L L L L W

KKR can pin-point the MI game as the turning point of their season, but their insipid and drab performances in the four games that followed the Mumbai clash has left a bitter taste. They were overpowered by CSK and RCB, yes, but their shockingly lifeless showing in Saturday’s clash against the Royals left a lot to be desired. Their batting is in shambles and their bowlers are down on confidence, so it’ll be a very tough task for the Knight Riders to bounce back versus the Kings on Monday.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head to Head

Total - 27

Punjab Kings - 9

Kolkata Knight Riders - 18

No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Last Meeting

The last H2H clash between Punjab and KKR turned out to be one of the most one-sided clashes of IPL 2020. On a four-match winning streak, Punjab restricted KKR to just 149 in the batting paradise that is Sharjah, before comfortably knocking the target off with 8 wickets in hand. Among those who impressed were the trio of Gayle, Shami and Mandeep Singh, all of whom made match-winning contributions.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Probable Playing XI

Kolkata - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul

Batsmen - Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders - Andre Russell, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain - KL Rahul

Vice captain - Mayank Agarwal

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 21

Date - Monday, April 26, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad