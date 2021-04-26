IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Delhi’s clash against Bangalore

Today at 10:31 PM
The top position in the IPL 2021 points table will be up for grabs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as second-placed Delhi Capitals take on third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides are separated by NRR, and will be hoping for a thumping showing come Tuesday.
Without a shadow of doubt, the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were the two most improved sides last season, but what’s been impressive is how they’ve carried forward the momentum this season. While DC have kept their core more or less the same, the addition of Glenn Maxwell has done wonders to the Royal Challengers. They’ve both had one damning losses each but you feel that if, prior to the season, you’d have offered these sides 4 wins after 5 games, they’d have bitten your hand off.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Form Guide
Delhi Capitals - W W W L W
The loss against Rajasthan in game two rang a few alarm bells, but Delhi, since then, have been near-flawless. This despite them surviving a mighty scare versus the Sunrisers on Sunday. The addition of Steve Smith has solidified the batting and the return of Axar Patel, coupled with the imperious form of Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra, has completely rejuvenated the side. The only concern, really, is the form of Kagiso Rabada, who has struggled in all phases of the game, and the absence of Ravi Ashwin, who has taken an indefinite break from the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W W W W
RCB’s unbeaten run in IPL 2021 came to a halt in Sunday’s fixture versus the Super Kings, and the side will be wary of a few things. The over-dependence on the top four, the dwindling form of the spinners and the impotency of their pacers on flat wickets will all be concerns, but what they have is a cohesive unit with a ton of self belief. The biggest positive of the side, though, is young Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form. After smacking a jaw-dropping ton versus Rajasthan, the 20-year-old backed up the monster knock with a quickfire 34 versus the Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head
Total - 25
RCB - 14
DC - 10
No Result - 1
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Last meeting
Delhi and Bangalore met thrice last season and their most recent meeting happened in the Eliminator, in which Delhi came out on top. Batting first, 152 was all Bangalore managed and it was dusted off rather easily by the Capitals. The star of the game for Delhi was Anrich Nortje, who took a three-wicket-haul to cripple the Bangalore side. Whether, on Tuesday, Nortje will play his first game of the season remains to be seen.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Probable Playing XI
DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
RCB - Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22, Blitzpools Fantasy XI
Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers
Batsmen - Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal
All-rounder - Axar Patel
Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Siraj
Captain - Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-captain - Devdutt Padikkal
Match info
Match - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22
Date - Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Time - 7.30 PM IST
Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
https://www.blitzpools.com/