    IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Delhi’s clash against Bangalore

    Make Dhawan your skipper for the RCB clash

    @ IPL T20

    Blitz

    Today at 10:31 PM

    The top position in the IPL 2021 points table will be up for grabs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as second-placed Delhi Capitals take on third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides are separated by NRR, and will be hoping for a thumping showing come Tuesday.

    Without a shadow of doubt, the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were the two most improved sides last season, but what’s been impressive is how they’ve carried forward the momentum this season. While DC have kept their core more or less the same, the addition of Glenn Maxwell has done wonders to the Royal Challengers. They’ve both had one damning losses each but you feel that if, prior to the season, you’d have offered these sides 4 wins after 5 games, they’d have bitten your hand off. 

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Form Guide

    Delhi Capitals - W W W L W

    The loss against Rajasthan in game two rang a few alarm bells, but Delhi, since then, have been near-flawless. This despite them surviving a mighty scare versus the Sunrisers on Sunday. The addition of Steve Smith has solidified the batting and the return of Axar Patel, coupled with the imperious form of Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra, has completely rejuvenated the side. The only concern, really, is the form of Kagiso Rabada, who has struggled in all phases of the game, and the absence of Ravi Ashwin, who has taken an indefinite break from the tournament. 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W W W W

    RCB’s unbeaten run in IPL 2021 came to a halt in Sunday’s fixture versus the Super Kings, and the side will be wary of a few things. The over-dependence on the top four, the dwindling form of the spinners and the impotency of their pacers on flat wickets will all be concerns, but what they have is a cohesive unit with a ton of self belief. The biggest positive of the side, though, is young Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form. After smacking a jaw-dropping ton versus Rajasthan, the 20-year-old backed up the monster knock with a quickfire 34 versus the Super Kings.

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head

    Total - 25

    RCB - 14

    DC - 10

    No Result - 1

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Last meeting

    Delhi and Bangalore met thrice last season and their most recent meeting happened in the Eliminator, in which Delhi came out on top. Batting first, 152 was all Bangalore managed and it was dusted off rather easily by the Capitals. The star of the game for Delhi was Anrich Nortje, who took a three-wicket-haul to cripple the Bangalore side. Whether, on Tuesday, Nortje will play his first game of the season remains to be seen.

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Probable Playing XI

    DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

    RCB - Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

     ©

    Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers

    Batsmen - Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal

    All-rounder - Axar Patel

    Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Siraj

    Captain - Shikhar Dhawan

    Vice-captain - Devdutt Padikkal

    Match info

    Match -  Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22

    Date -  Tuesday, April 27, 2021

    Time -  7.30 PM IST

    Venue -  Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

