IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Delhi’s clash against Bangalore

The top position in the IPL 2021 points table will be up for grabs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as second-placed Delhi Capitals take on third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides are separated by NRR, and will be hoping for a thumping showing come Tuesday.

Without a shadow of doubt, the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were the two most improved sides last season, but what’s been impressive is how they’ve carried forward the momentum this season. While DC have kept their core more or less the same, the addition of Glenn Maxwell has done wonders to the Royal Challengers. They’ve both had one damning losses each but you feel that if, prior to the season, you’d have offered these sides 4 wins after 5 games, they’d have bitten your hand off.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Form Guide

Delhi Capitals - W W W L W

The loss against Rajasthan in game two rang a few alarm bells, but Delhi, since then, have been near-flawless. This despite them surviving a mighty scare versus the Sunrisers on Sunday. The addition of Steve Smith has solidified the batting and the return of Axar Patel, coupled with the imperious form of Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra, has completely rejuvenated the side. The only concern, really, is the form of Kagiso Rabada, who has struggled in all phases of the game, and the absence of Ravi Ashwin, who has taken an indefinite break from the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W W W W

RCB’s unbeaten run in IPL 2021 came to a halt in Sunday’s fixture versus the Super Kings, and the side will be wary of a few things. The over-dependence on the top four, the dwindling form of the spinners and the impotency of their pacers on flat wickets will all be concerns, but what they have is a cohesive unit with a ton of self belief. The biggest positive of the side, though, is young Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form. After smacking a jaw-dropping ton versus Rajasthan, the 20-year-old backed up the monster knock with a quickfire 34 versus the Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head

Total - 25

RCB - 14

DC - 10

No Result - 1

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Last meeting

Delhi and Bangalore met thrice last season and their most recent meeting happened in the Eliminator, in which Delhi came out on top. Batting first, 152 was all Bangalore managed and it was dusted off rather easily by the Capitals. The star of the game for Delhi was Anrich Nortje, who took a three-wicket-haul to cripple the Bangalore side. Whether, on Tuesday, Nortje will play his first game of the season remains to be seen.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers

Batsmen - Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounder - Axar Patel

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Siraj

Captain - Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain - Devdutt Padikkal

Match info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22

Date - Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad