IPL 2021 | Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson to miss remainder of IPL 2021

Today at 10:23 AM
The Royal Challengers Bangalore duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have followed national teammate Andrew Tye’s suit and have pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 owing to personal reasons. Less than 12 hours ago, Ravichandran Ashwin had also taken an indefinite break from the competition.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to win the Indian Premier League title as the club have confirmed that they will be without the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa for the rest of the season. Between them, Zampa and Richardson have made a solitary appearance this season and with the Covid-19 cases in the country spiraling out of control, the duo are believed to have taken a personal decision to fly back home immediately. RCB have confirmed the same via a statement on Twitter and have added that the club fully respect the duo’s decision of flying back.
“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,” read the RCB statement.
Zampa and Richardson pulling out means that a total of three Australians have now decided to cut their tournament short in the span of two days. On Sunday, RR confirmed that pacer Andrew Tye will be departing to Australia owing to personal reasons. Ravichandran Ashwin too, on Sunday, announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from the tournament, while last week, RR’s Liam Livingstone flew back home citing bubble fatigue.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.