IPL 2021 | Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson to miss remainder of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to win the Indian Premier League title as the club have confirmed that they will be without the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa for the rest of the season. Between them, Zampa and Richardson have made a solitary appearance this season and with the Covid-19 cases in the country spiraling out of control, the duo are believed to have taken a personal decision to fly back home immediately. RCB have confirmed the same via a statement on Twitter and have added that the club fully respect the duo’s decision of flying back.