Feels morally wrong to hold the IPL in India amidst unprecedented health crisis, expresses Andrew Tye

AJ Tye, who exited the IPL owing to personal reasons, claimed that it felt morally wrong that franchises were shelling out cash in the IPL at a time when people were not getting admissions in hospitals. Tye further raised doubts over whether the bubble will continue to remain safe in weeks to come.

On Sunday, Andrew Tye became the first Australian player to pull out of IPL 2021 mid-way through the tournament, and 24 hours later two of his national teammates, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, followed suit to fly back home for their own safety. But the 34-year-old Western Australian has become the first player to actively raise questions over the morality of holding the cash-rich league in India, at a time when the country’s healthcare system has been brought down to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ‘SEN’, the Rajasthan Royals pacer questioned how the Indian government and the franchises are burning cash in the IPL when, outside the bubble, there are thousands of people who are losing their lives due to not being able to afford money to get admitted into hospitals.

"But looking at it from an Indian point of view, how are these companies and franchises spending so much money, and the government, on the IPL when there's people not being able to get accepted into hospital?,” Tye questioned, reported cricket.com.au.

"If sport can continue and be one of those avenues to relieve stress or give a glimmer of hope that the world is OK and there is light at the end of the tunnel, I think it should go ahead.

“But I know that's not everyone's feelings and I completely respect everyone's views from all angles."

Multiple players tested positive prior to the commencement of the tournament, but the BCCI have thus far managed to maintain a very strong secure bubble, with there emerging zero positive cases since the commencement of the tournament. However Tye, who exited the tournament on Sunday, expressed apprehension over whether the environment will continue to remain safe. On Sunday, India recorded more 3.5 lakh Covid cases.

"From a player safety point of view, we're safe now but is it going to stay safe?," Tye asked.

The 34-year-old pacer further revealed that he took the decision to fly back home immediately to be able to get back before “he is locked out of the country”. Tye has been living life inside bubbles since September 2020, and the Western Australian speedster admitted that Bubble Life took a toll on his mental health.

"I just thought I should try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country. I think I've had 11 days at home and out of the bubble since August. I just wanted to get home. Dealing with the stress of bubble life has taken its toll."