Afterthoughts from the weekend ft. RR’s Dube punt, Kohli’s inconsistency and goodbye Hetmyer

Believe it or not, Saturday was just the second instance of Shivam Dube posting back-to-back 20+ scores in the IPL. Part of it is because he’s been constantly moved up and down the order, and equally also because he’s struggled at the highest level. But these last two knocks have provided a glimmer of hope - that Dube could finally turn into a fine utility batsman in the IPL. Versus RCB, coming in to bat at 18/3 in the fifth over, Dube unleashed a counter-punch that rattled his former side. Then in the very next game versus KKR, he once again showed signs of taking the game to the opposition, despite the execution being off. For someone who is a prodigiously clean striker of the ball, Dube’s unremarkable strike rate and passive approach in the IPL has belied logic, but, as many have expressed unequivocally, the KKR and the RCB games, where he backed his instincts and committed to taking the spinners down, were the best he’s ever batted at this level. Yes, Dube could sometimes come off as a hack, and yes his technique is susceptible, but there is no reason why, even with limited ability, he cannot turn into a middle-overs enforcer whose primary job is to dismantle spinners. Early days, but, at the moment, it does feel like RR have finally found a way to effectively utilize the southpaw.