Twitter reacts to Sir Ravindra Jadeja smashing Harshal Patel for 37 runs in an over to equal IPL history

Ravindra Jadeja equalled history at the Wankhede on Sunday as the CSK batsman equalled the record for the most runs being scored in a single over in IPL, smashing 37 off Harshal Patel. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle, and Jadeja smacked Patel for 5 sixes and a four to create history.
April 25, 2021
