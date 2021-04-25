Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Nadal’ Pant trying to forehand Shankar’s moon-ball to the boundary

Having won the toss, Delhi Capitals elected to bat, in what seemed to be the right decision in Chennai, a pitch that traditionally has allowed for good batting in the first innings. Taking a clue on what not to do from Mumbai, the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan took the attack to the Sunrisers, in the powerplay, where Shaw was the aggressor. However, once Dhawan was undone by Rashid Khan, the responsibility was on the incoming Rishabh Pant, to take the mantle.