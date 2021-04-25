Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Nadal’ Pant trying to forehand Shankar’s moon-ball to the boundary

Today at 8:51 PM
Having just lost in-form Prithvi Shaw at the other end, Rishabh Pant took the loss personally, trying to take on the all-rounder Vijay Shankar. In the fifth delivery of the over, Shankar launched a ‘moon’ ball to Pant, which the left-hander tried to forehand in a rather Rafael Nadal fashion.
Having won the toss, Delhi Capitals elected to bat, in what seemed to be the right decision in Chennai, a pitch that traditionally has allowed for good batting in the first innings. Taking a clue on what not to do from Mumbai, the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan took the attack to the Sunrisers, in the powerplay, where Shaw was the aggressor. However, once Dhawan was undone by Rashid Khan, the responsibility was on the incoming Rishabh Pant, to take the mantle.
The left-hander began his innings in the most Pant-ish fashion, with some struggle. On top of that, he was saved by a missed opportunity from Jonny Bairstow before Shaw found himself struggling short at the other end. The fun, however, began after that when Vijay Shankar came into bowl against the left-handed Pant.
In the fifth delivery of the over, the all-rounder, due to Chennai’s weather tossed a ‘moon’ ball gently towards the left-hander, who in the most animated fashion took on the opportunity. Pant imitated Rafael Nadal, with a forehand shot against Shankar’s innocuous delivery. While the SRH all-rounder expected the ball to be called a ‘dead’ one, it ended in the ball being beaten to death by the left-hander. Wicketkeeping? Check! Captaincy? Check! Tennis stint? Now, check! Pant has indeed entered the realm of tennis, watch out Novak!
3D Shankar delivers moon ball from fourth dimension
April 25, 2021
#SRHvDC— Ayush 🇮🇳 (@BakCode) April 25, 2021
After 3D performance by #jadeja today, Vijay Shankar trying to show 4D performance pic.twitter.com/Pp0LLVihs2
How often do we see that in International cricket
Ball of the season from Vijay Shankar! Best 3D player! 😂😂#DCvsSRH— Mandar (@Maddy_CFC) April 25, 2021
Ball of the century from Vijay Shankar 🔥 🔥 🔥— SiddJ (@asensionomics) April 25, 2021
Vijay Galileo Shankar
Vijay Shankar teaching us projectile motion.— Aayush (@aayushhsays) April 25, 2021
That was a bird killer from Vijay Shankar.#SRHvsDC #IPL2021— Jeet Vachharajani🏏📈 (@Jeetv27) April 25, 2021
Gully cricket stuff
You are kidding me, That overhead slow beamer ball from Vijay Shankar goes in the history books. 😹#IPL2021— Arjun !!Ping Me For Jaipur COVID-19 Resources!! (@LifeIsAnElation) April 25, 2021
One can easily have a cup of tea with biscuits while the ball reaches to Batsmen from Vijay Shankar hands— Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) April 25, 2021
