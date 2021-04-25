Twitter reacts to Imran ‘Jadeja’ Tahir leaving Dhoni astonished as rocket direct-hit sends Jamieson packing

For years now, Imran Tahir has been notorious for being one of the worst fielders in the world. He was, even at his peak, dodgy on the field and only became worse with time. So it is fair to say that the CSK management was not expecting a whole lot on the field from the 42-year-old veteran who was playing his first game of the season today. But there was one instance today that invoked doubt whether Tahir’s body was in fact possessed by the spirit of Ravindra Jadeja.