Twitter reacts to Imran ‘Jadeja’ Tahir leaving Dhoni astonished as rocket direct-hit sends Jamieson packing

Today at 7:17 PM
Jadeja batted; Jadeja hit sixes. Jadeja bowled; Jadeja took wickets. Jadeja fielded; Jadeja inflicted direct hits. But wait, Jadeja also became a temporary ghost that possessed Imran Tahir’s body. How else can you explain a 42-year-old man, known to be a terrible fielder, pull off a rocket throw?
For years now, Imran Tahir has been notorious for being one of the worst fielders in the world. He was, even at his peak, dodgy on the field and only became worse with time. So it is fair to say that the CSK management was not expecting a whole lot on the field from the 42-year-old veteran who was playing his first game of the season today. But there was one instance today that invoked doubt whether Tahir’s body was in fact possessed by the spirit of Ravindra Jadeja.
On the final ball of the 16th over, with RCB having already lost the game, Kyle Jamieson mishit a Dwayne Bravo delivery full-toss towards the backward square and took off for a risky single. He ran quickly but, after coming halfway down the track, was sent back by his partner Yuzvendra Chahal. Knowing very well that Imran Tahir was the fielder, Jamieson assumed that he would be safe, but he then received the biggest shock of his life.
Out of nowhere, channelling his inner Jadeja, the 42-year-old let out a rocket throw. Tahir charged towards the ball and released it instantly like a tracer bullet with such ludicrous accuracy that it ended up shattering the stumps. Jamieson was not even in the frame and the throw was eerily similar to what Jadeja would do, invoking suspicion that Tahir was, for a brief moment, possessed by Jadeja’s spirit.
The throw was great, but skipper MS Dhoni’s reaction turned out to be the icing on the cake. In utter disbelief that Tahir had inflicted a direct hit, Dhoni, in absolute shock, covered his mouth with his gloves, telling Tahir symbolically, “Really? YOU did it? Get out of here.”
What a throw!!
April 25, 2021
EMBARASSING!
Being runout by tahir is just embarrassing— Shobiya (@VibiyaS) April 25, 2021
HAHA!
LOOK AT HIS FIELDING BEFORE HE SAVED A FOUR N NOW A RUNOUT— FAKE ENGINEER (@sharath_rana) April 25, 2021
IMRAN TAHIR IS GIVING US AN ABSOLUTE EXAMPLE OF
"AGE IS JUST A NUMBER"#IPL2021#CSKvRCB #csk
INSANE!!
What an insane all-around effort from Tahir, he gets an opportunity to come and perform for the lions and there he is with 2 wickets, a runout, and just overall superb fielding. 😍🔥— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 25, 2021
Really motivated player and an integral part of the team who is happy to contribute. 💯💛
OLD WARRIOR!
Old Warrior Imran Tahir. Direct hit, Jamieson, runout.#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021— Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) April 25, 2021
LOL!
Ab toh tahir bhi runout krega— V💛 (@pyarfrenchfries) April 25, 2021
Huahahah #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/LzogaJImmh
THAT WAS!!
Imran tahir's runout..🔥🔥🔥#CSKvRCB— _Cityzen_ (@Malishwar1) April 25, 2021
WAH WAH!
Tahir Sir kya Runout kiya😳👏👏💛💛— kiya¹¹✨ (@kalpanaa_s) April 25, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.