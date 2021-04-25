Twitter reacts to baffled AB de Villiers questioning zoned-out Chahal as bowler ‘forgets’ to run Suresh Raina out

The last few months have been rough for Yuzvendra Chahal. He has found himself ousted from both the ODI and T20I teams and has endured a patch so bad that he’s looked a shadow of his 2018 and 19 self that used to ravage batting line-ups. Over the years he's consistently peaked in the IPL but that, too, hasn’t been the case this time around. With just 2 wickets in the first 4 games, Chahal has been a liability for RCB this season and has simply not done the job the captain has asked of him. This is still excusable, for everyone goes through tough runs, but what Chahal did on the field today, however, was far worse than his lean run with the ball. So bad was Chahal’s actions that it even left the ever-so-phlegmatic AB de Villiers baffled.