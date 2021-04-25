Twitter reacts to baffled AB de Villiers questioning zoned-out Chahal as bowler ‘forgets’ to run Suresh Raina out

Today at 4:45 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal has always been notorious for being a liability on the field, but today the leg-spinner outdid himself and pulled something off that baffled his teammates. A run-out looked inevitable after Suresh Raina went for a suicidal single, but Chahal, flabbergastingly, ‘forgot’ to back up.
The last few months have been rough for Yuzvendra Chahal. He has found himself ousted from both the ODI and T20I teams and has endured a patch so bad that he’s looked a shadow of his 2018 and 19 self that used to ravage batting line-ups. Over the years he's consistently peaked in the IPL but that, too, hasn’t been the case this time around. With just 2 wickets in the first 4 games, Chahal has been a liability for RCB this season and has simply not done the job the captain has asked of him. This is still excusable, for everyone goes through tough runs, but what Chahal did on the field today, however, was far worse than his lean run with the ball. So bad was Chahal’s actions that it even left the ever-so-phlegmatic AB de Villiers baffled.
On the third ball of the 10th ball, Suresh Raina, on his very first ball, took off for a suicidal, non-existent single after barely putting bat to a leg-spinner that turned into him. Anxious to get off the mark, the southpaw called du Plessis for a single and put on his skates in an attempt to get to the non-striker's end. This is fine, but where Raina had committed a heinous crime was that he misjudged the run. Moments after he took off, the keeper, AB de Villiers, got to the ball and at that very moment, it looked like CSK’s all-time highest run-getter would perish for a golden duck.
However, what happened next left the RCB players in shock. The keeper, AB, got to the ball and released it in no time, but to his absolute bafflement the bowler, Chahal, was not standing behind the stumps to collect the ball. Chahal, quite staggeringly zoned-out, was guilty of ball-watching and hence made no attempt to get back behind the stumps. Chahal not backing up meant that de Villiers’ throw rendered useless, giving Raina a precious life on his very first ball.
The lack of awareness from Chahal was so poor and inexcusable that it even irked de Villiers, who put his arms up in the air to question the actions of the leg-spinner
