Twitter reacts to ‘animated’ Prithvi Shaw tossing helmet after disastrous mix-up with Pant

Rishabh Pant and running between the wickets, surely this must be a clue of what is about to come, right? A Prithvi Shaw-led Delhi Capitals batted out of their skin, to save themselves from a sluggish total in Chennai against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was until Pant decided to leave his partner at the non-striker, embarrassed. After Jonny Bairstow missed an opportunity to stump the left-hander out, Shaw at the non-striker’s end took off and sprinted more than half the way to the striker’s end.