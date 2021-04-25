 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘animated’ Prithvi Shaw tossing helmet after disastrous mix-up with Pant

    Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant during IPL 2021

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to ‘animated’ Prithvi Shaw tossing helmet after disastrous mix-up with Pant

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:35 PM

    Batting on 53 off 39 deliveries, Prithvi Shaw clearly looked set for a big score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad before Rishabh Pant nodded his head and sold Shaw down the river. A visibly frustrated Shaw not just walked back in disgust but also tossed his helmet down after the mix-up.

    Rishabh Pant and running between the wickets, surely this must be a clue of what is about to come, right? A Prithvi Shaw-led Delhi Capitals batted out of their skin, to save themselves from a sluggish total in Chennai against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was until Pant decided to leave his partner at the non-striker, embarrassed. After Jonny Bairstow missed an opportunity to stump the left-hander out, Shaw at the non-striker’s end took off and sprinted more than half the way to the striker’s end.

    However, it was then he realised that Pant wasn’t even looking at him, forget running through the other end for a single. Ultimately, the right-handed opener was left deserted, giving Sunrisers a timely breakthrough, out of nowhere. On his way out, the Mumbaikar showed his anger by tossing the helmet on the ground before walking back to the dressing room anguished.

