Shardul Thakur reveals how Sachin Tendulkar's advice helped him in his career 

"I think it was just before our Ranji Trophy final or maybe we won the Ranji Trophy final and we came back fresh for another season. I was discussing something with Sachin Paaji. He was explaining to me the lines and he just went into flashback and he told me that you don't remember I had told you about certain line and length and certain skillsets, so keep doing that. He said whenever you find time, apart from your match practice, keep practicing, keep working hard. I think it has helped a lot," Shardul Thakur recalled in a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle, reported HT.