Shardul Thakur reveals how Sachin Tendulkar's advice helped him in his career 

Indian medium-pacer Shardul Thakur revealed that once, during the Ranji Trophy, Sachin Tendulkar had advised him about the line and lengths he should be bowling, which he reveald has turned out to be extremely beneficial for him. Thakur put up some great performances for India this year.
Shardul Thakur has been one of the most improved cricketers for India in recent times, and the improvement had commenced right from the start of IPL 2020, where he was getting some crucial wickets for his franchise and had also started to prosper at the death. He started off impressively in white-ball series against Australia, last year and then followed it up with a great all-round performance in the Gabba Test. And from there on, he hasn't looked back, and performed exceedingly well for the Men in Blue in white-ball series against England, nailing every role he was asked to perform.
As good a bowler Shardul is, he is very handy with the bat too. In fact, few of the exquisite shots that he played at the Gabba had even drawn his comparisons with the great Sachin Tendulkar inside the Indian dressing room. While his batting might not have been inspired by Sachin, but when it comes to his bowling, the Mumbaikar has received plenty of suggestions from Sachin. Shardul revealed that the master blaster's advice, as to what lines and lengths he should target, has been of great help to him.
"I think it was just before our Ranji Trophy final or maybe we won the Ranji Trophy final and we came back fresh for another season. I was discussing something with Sachin Paaji. He was explaining to me the lines and he just went into flashback and he told me that you don't remember I had told you about certain line and length and certain skillsets, so keep doing that. He said whenever you find time, apart from your match practice, keep practicing, keep working hard. I think it has helped a lot," Shardul Thakur recalled in a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle, reported HT.
Thakur might be coming off a great season for India but the ongoing IPL hasn't been too fruitful for him. He has just picked up three wickets in four games and has conceded 11.28 RPO. His side Chennai will next lock horns with Bangalore on Sunday now.
