IPL 2021 | Surprised that Maxwell has done well, admits Kevin Pietersen 

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who doesn't shy away from expressing his opinion on the game, admitted that he has been left surprised with Glenn Maxwell's good showing this season. KP candidly stated that he didn't think Maxwell will turn up given he wasn't the main man for Bangalore.

With Glenn Maxwell, making it big at the auctions and then failing in the actual tournament has always been a repeated story. However, against expectations, the hard-hitting Australian has taken this year’s IPL by storm and has hammered 176 runs at 58.66 and a strike rate of 149.15. Some of the knocks that he was able to play at Chepauk were simply outstanding as it came on one of the most challenging wickets seen in recent times in T20 cricket. Alongside AB de Villiers, Maxwell has solidified an otherwise average middle-order of the Reds.

Renowned cricket pundit Kevin Pietersen has also been left surprised at Maxwell's exploits this season as he candidly admitted that he had his share of doubts when Bangalore went after him in the auctions.

"I was skeptical of RCB’s purchase of Glenn Maxwell at the beginning of the tournament, partly because he is ‘The Big Show’ – he likes to be the main man in the teams he plays in," Pietersen wrote in a blog for Betway, reported HT.

"He certainly isn’t that here, with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the top of the tree, so it’s surprised me that he’s done so well," Pietersen added.

One of the keys for Maxwell has been the lack of pressure in the franchise given Virat Kohli bats ahead of him while AB de Villiers is slotted after him in the order. KP reckons that the Australian middle-order bat must have felt comfortable in the franchise and that has helped him to get going.

"He must feel very comfortable in the set-up there. I know that if you make Maxwell feel comfortable and pump his tyres a bit then you will see huge benefits. He is a fabulous player. He can be inconsistent, but we haven’t seen that inconsistency yet this season," Pietersen signed off.

As a result of their brilliant batting and some exceptional bowling, the Virat Kohli-led side are unbeaten in the tournament so far, lying at the top of the charts. In their next fixture, they will take on the Super Kings at the Wankhede in a day game on Sunday.