IPL 2021 | RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined for slow-over rate against Chennai

After losing the toss, RCB conceded 191 against the MS Dhoni-led side, with a late contribution from Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a 28-ball 62, including four boundaries and five sixes. In reply, the RCB openers got the team off to a brilliant start, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring a scintillating 15-ball 34. Once he was dismissed, Ravindra Jadeja brought about a downfall in RCB's middle-order to hand the Men in Red and Gold, their first loss this season.