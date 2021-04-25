IPL 2021 | RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined for slow-over rate against Chennai

Today at 10:11 PM
To add insult to their loss against cross-state rivals Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side maintaining a slow over-rate in the high-octane clash. Kohli joins the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the list of skippers to be fined for a slow over-rate this season.
After losing the toss, RCB conceded 191 against the MS Dhoni-led side, with a late contribution from Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a 28-ball 62, including four boundaries and five sixes. In reply, the RCB openers got the team off to a brilliant start, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring a scintillating 15-ball 34. Once he was dismissed, Ravindra Jadeja brought about a downfall in RCB's middle-order to hand the Men in Red and Gold, their first loss this season.
"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," read IPL's statement.
"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.
