IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye flies back home due to personal reasons

While Rajasthan Royals registered their second win on the pitch, they suffered another loss away from it, with Australian pacer Andrew Tye flying back home due to personal reasons. The pacer, who was available after two games into the tournament was unused by the franchise in the early part of the tournament. This news comes in after the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone became unavailable for the entire tournament.