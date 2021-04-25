IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye flies back home due to personal reasons

Today at 5:38 PM
Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, in the video posted by the franchise, has confirmed that Australian pacer Andrew Tye has flown back home due to personal reasons. The franchise are now short on foreign options after Stokes, Archer, Livingstone were ruled out earlier.
While Rajasthan Royals registered their second win on the pitch, they suffered another loss away from it, with Australian pacer Andrew Tye flying back home due to personal reasons. The pacer, who was available after two games into the tournament was unused by the franchise in the early part of the tournament. This news comes in after the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone became unavailable for the entire tournament.
In the video posted by Rajasthan Royals, the franchise’s Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, confirmed that the pacer left the country after the franchise’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders earlier. While the reports suggested that the Royals have roped in South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen as a replacement, it has not yet been confirmed by the franchise.
With only four foreign players available, the Royals find themselves in a spot of bother, in a bizarre circumstance for the franchise.
“AJ is leaving in the morning at 4 AM, so all of you boys who wanna say bye to him and thank you, he’s been part of the squad. He’s offered a lot of himself and his thoughts,” Sangakkara said to the players while Tye was also present in the dressing room.
"AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need," the franchise confirmed on Twitter.
