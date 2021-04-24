IPL 2021 | Morris wanted to get big batsmen out, reveals Sanju Samson 

Post a comprehensive victory over the Knight Riders, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson revealed that his team's pace spearhead Chris Morris was eyeing some of the big batters from the opposition. He also lavished praise on youngster Chetan Sakariya and hoped he would be a match-winner for his side.

The narrative in the game between Rajasthan and Kolkata was dominated by the awful batting performance from the Knight Riders. However, one thing that has been conveniently overlooked has been the disciplined bowling effort from the Royals as they hardly gave away looseners and choked the batters.

Unlike the last game, there was no finish with a flourish for Kolkata as it was met with some pretty effective bowling from the experienced Chris Morris. He went on to hunt four wickets at the death including some big names like Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. Not to forget, he had also run-out Eoin Morgan in some bizarre circumstances.

Winning skipper Sanju Samson was very impressed with the way the Royals’ bowlers turned up the heat and had a special mention for Chris Morris, as he revealed one can spot competitiveness in his eyes.

"Our bowlers have been doing really well for the last 4-5 matches. There are many options for me to juggle around. Really enjoy captaining them. You could see in his eyes he wanted the competition. He wanted to get the big batsmen out (Morris)," stated Samson in the post-match presentation.

Sanju Samson, himself, played a very responsible innings, making an unbeaten 42 off 41, after being under scanner for his low-string of scores. He asserted that he plays according to the needs of the side.

"Situation of the match demands the way I play. That's what I've learnt from previous years. Even if you bat and score a quick fifty you feel bad if the team doesn't win. "

One of the biggest positives for the Royals in the first five games has been the emergence of young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. He is the second leading wicket-taker for the Royals after Morris and has impressed one and all with his supreme skills. Samson, speaking on Sakariya, stated that he has many hopes from him and wishes to see the Saurashtra pacer win games for his franchise.

"Sakariya is a very different kind of person. Very happy going, very chilled out. Same person inside and outside the ground. Hopefully he will win us more matches in the future. Need to chill down a bit. Have been playing continuous matches from last week. Will take a day off and plan for the next game."