IPL 2021 | Lacked intent throughout, want guys to play free-flowing cricket, asserts Eoin Morgan 

After giving a late scare to the Super Kings, a few nights ago, the Knight Riders were expected to come hard at the Royals on Saturday at the Wankhede. However, in what turned out to be a shambolic show, Kolkata started off really cautiously, and could merely add 25 in the field restrictions. From there on, they could never fight back in the game as they kept on struggling and just somehow managed to put 133 runs on board. It was never going to be enough as the Royals chased down the target with six wickets in hand.