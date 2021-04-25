IPL 2021 | Kuldeep Yadav needs to stay mentally strong, states Paul Adams

Former South African spinner Paul Adams has suggested India's Kuldeep Yadav to stay mentally strong besides stating that chinaman bowlers are up there with the best in the world. He also looks at T20 cricket very fondly and reckoned that it has regenerated the use for wrist spin.

Paul Adams was one of first exponents of chinaman bowling or a bowler, and tasted fair bit of success with it at the top-level. He scalped 134 and 29 Test and ODI wickets respectively, and many bowlers followed in his footsteps and tried to imitate the art of left-arm wrist-spin. From Brad Hogg to Kuldeep Yadav and now Tabraiz Shamsi, there have been many torch-bearers of the rare art form that is chinaman bowling, that too successfully.

Former Proteas chinaman spinner Paul Adams has reckoned that the art form is right up there with the best and there are many masters of it at present who are inspiring the next generation to take up the unique style of bowling.

"Chinaman bowlers are right up there with the best in the world. It has created new energy around wrist spinners. It is an art where the bowlers of today are inspiring another generation of them. There are enough performers out there in the world proving that it is a skill that can be performed at international level. The line and length the left-arm wrist spinners can bowl can be a nice variety. It must be said that T20 cricket has regenerated the use for wrist spin," Adams told IANS, reported TOI.

Paul Adams was an exception during his time as there weren’t many chinaman bowlers during his heydays. He recalled how people found it difficult to come to terms to chinaman bowing back then.

"It is a different art. People find it tough to come through that. (When I began) I started looking at different bowlers who bowled left-arm leg-spin spin. (But) There wasn't enough reference for that. I just started developing that for myself and finding ways of how to take wickets," added Adams.

There was a period of time when chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dominating the world in white-ball cricket. But that has now become a thing of the past as he has been struggling for a while now and hasn't even played one game in the ongoing IPL so far. Speaking on Kuldeep Yadav, Adams suggested that he needs to analyze his bowling and stay mentally strong enough.

"Kuldeep made a good impact in the initial stages of his career. Every bowler will go through a patch where there is a bit of a dip and he is not having an impact in the team. For Kuldeep, he really has to go back and analyse why this is happening, what can he do to make an impact in the team," said Adams.

"My advice to him is to keep believing in himself. Life is about ups and downs. It is always how you come back. That is the test of character -- analysing how it would work and get back to performing. He needs to talk to people who have performed on the international stage before. He needs a bit of backing on staying positive," he added.