IPL 2021 | Clarity of mind helped me do well, expresses Chris Morris 

Rajasthan all-rounder Chris Morris attributed his brilliant performance where he claimed four wickets to having a clear mind as to how to go about his business. Morris also revealed his motivation this year is to make people smile at a time when there's a lot of suffering going on in the world.

Chris Morris had a near perfect season for Bangalore last year and it was shocking when he was released by the franchise. That had led to a bidding war in the auctions with Morris fetching big bucks but most importantly, he has been able to justify every penny of it. With Jofra Archer missing this year's IPL due to injury, he has taken the mantle of leading the Royals' bowling attack and has been the highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in five games.

Against the Knight Riders, he put his best foot forward, scalping four wickets for 23 runs and helping Rajasthan to restrict Kolkata to 133 runs. He was even adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning spell and attributed it to clarity of mind

"Just a clear mind (what worked for him). In the previous game with those guys going as well as they were, the mind gets cluttered. Today wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on as you saw in both innings. But to keep it as simple as possible with the odd change of pace. Just my turn to do well today I think. Obviously those guys are massive losses. We've got the right personnel in place," Morris said in the post-match presentation.

The whole world, especially India is going through a grim time with a spike in the COVID-19 cases and deaths. Morris is well aware that he's in a privileged position and his team's motivation has been to try and bring happiness to people in times of suffering.

"We have to find a way to lift ourselves. Have to almost find motivation and our motivation as a team is that there's a lot of suffering going on. We're privileged to do what we're doing and we've got to keep people smiling."

In the death overs, Morris claimed all his four wickets including that of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins respectively. He added that having the experience of playing against Dre Russ helped him bamboozle the Jamaican.

"Had a lot of fun today on the field. I said to Miller it's the most fun 7 overs I've ever had in my career. The conditions always change, they're always difficult against Dre Russ. Experience of playing against him has helped over the years."