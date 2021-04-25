IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Hyderabad's clash against Delhi

Two teams with contrasting fortunes - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will lock horns with each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on April 25 in a night game. While the Sunrisers have just won a solidarity game, Delhi have merely lost one after both the sides have played four games each.

After their last year's resurgence in the latter half of the tournament, David Warner's men were expected to take IPL 2021 by storm But, things have gone horribly wrong for them, and soon they will be eligible enough to share their thesis on how to win at ‘losing games from winning positions’. For the Capitals, it has been an eventful journey, and barring the clash against the Royals, where the batting erred, big-time, and bowling failed to close out the game, they have done an exceptional job, led by the batting of veteran Shikhar Dhawan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Form Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W L L L

Well, none of the other teams endured as poor a start as the Sunrisers as they were the last team to open their account on the points table. Their non-existent middle-order has been laid bare, many times. Hyderabad bottled-up back-to-back 150 run-chases, from winning positions against MI and RCB respectively. However, their bowling has clicked, like all the other years, and that's exactly how they won their last game against Punjab too, as, even by their low-standards, messing up a 121 run-chase, was too big an ask, especially with the comeback man, Kane Williamson. But, they really need to cash in on their winning momentum and start firing on all cylinders, if they have to continue their juggernaut of reaching playoffs, this year.

Delhi Capitals - W W L W

After performing exceedingly well at the Wankhede, the Capitals' batting line-up was put to a stern test against a strong MI bowling attack at Chepauk. However, they were able to counter whatever challenges were thrown at them, which has been their story thus far. It started with Shreyas Iyer getting ruled out even before the tournament began, followed by the Proteas pace duo, initially, starting late and then getting separated, but they have shown the resolve to emerge glorious despite all the odds. Their batting has been able to stand-out, while the bowling also looks stronger now with enforcers in the form of Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Head to Head

Total - 18

Hyderabad - 11

Delhi - 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals- Last Meeting

Who can forget the qualifier 2 between Delhi and Hyderabad that resulted in a heartbreak for the Sunrisers, last year, after they were threatening to win the tournament, peaking at the fag-end. It was a game where the Hyderabad bowlers had an off day or one should say, the belligerent trio of Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, was simply too hot to handle, putting up 189 on board. Despite heroics from an in-form Kane Williamson in the chase, SRH fell short by 17 runs and was eliminated from the cash-rich league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals- Probable Playing XI

SRH- David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

DC- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin/Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers - Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen - David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson

All-rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Captain - Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain - Jonny Bairstow

Match Info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20

Date - Sunday, April 25, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai