ZIM vs PAK | It was a collective collapse and we lost as a group, rues Babar Azam

Post-Pakistan’s first loss against Zimbabwe in T20Is, Babar Azam has rued the loss, stating that it was a collective collapse from the team and added that they lost the contest as a group. With the World T20 coming ahead, the skipper insisted that the openers didn’t adapt to the conditions well.

After being put in to bat in the first T20I, Mohammed Rizwan’s 82 took Pakistan to a respectable total of 149 runs, which they eventually defended with aplomb, winning the first encounter by 11 runs. However, in the second T20I, there were no repeat performances or heroics, as they failed to chase down 119 in 20 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring for the national team, with a 45-ball 41.

Following the terrible loss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the post-match presentation has rued the loss, adding that it was a ‘collective’ collapse and the team had lost as a group to Zimbabwe, their first in T20Is. Babar also pointed out that the batsmen right through the batting order could not perform as expected.

"Today, it was not just the middle order but our batsmen right through couldn't perform the way we expect them to. It was a collective collapse and we lost as a group. But credit to Zimbabwe who came back so strongly today,” Babar admitted in the post-match presentation.

"It's a very painful performance. In South Africa, we had chased down 200; similarly here, we should have won this game comfortably. But unfortunately, we played poor cricket and continued to struggle in the middle order,” he added.

Babar also reckoned that Pakistan will have to sort this struggling issue as soon as possible, adding that the openers need to take more responsibility up top.

"As a professional, you adapt to every condition but I think we as openers didn't give a good start from the top and then our middle order was struggling to step up. The World T20 is closing in and we have to sort this out as soon as possible. The next game we will come back and make a good combination."

These two teams will now face off each other in the decider, on Sunday, as the series is tied at 1-1 after the first two T20Is.