 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to 'stylish' duo of Parag and Tewatia bringing out the selfie celebration post Tripathi's wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    rahul_tripathi gets out

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to 'stylish' duo of Parag and Tewatia bringing out the selfie celebration post Tripathi's wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:26 PM

    You just cannot take your eyes of this little superstar Riyan Parag as he has something or the other up his sleeve to keep us entertained. Today, he combined with Rahul Tewatia and celebrated the dismissal of Rahul Tripathi in an epic way bringing out the selfie celebration to impress one and all.

    As cool as CUCUMBER xD XD

    It's selfie time broo!!!!

    He makes it look so easy.. Easy as in, too easy!

    Hahaha! There's cool celebration coming outta him everytime. 

    Lol!

    Exactly! Very funny guy to be out there!😂

    Goin' to be one of the best fielders in future!

    Hahaha! True as AF🤣

    That;s how you enjoy the game!

    Sir Riyan Parag?? :P :P

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down