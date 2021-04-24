Twitter reacts to 'stylish' duo of Parag and Tewatia bringing out the selfie celebration post Tripathi's wicket

Today at 9:26 PM
You just cannot take your eyes of this little superstar Riyan Parag as he has something or the other up his sleeve to keep us entertained. Today, he combined with Rahul Tewatia and celebrated the dismissal of Rahul Tripathi in an epic way bringing out the selfie celebration to impress one and all.
As cool as CUCUMBER xD XD
April 24, 2021
It's selfie time broo!!!!
Riyan Parag's New Celebration, this is Selfie Celebration.#IPL2021 #RRvKKR @rajasthanroyals @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/UPLukREy6b— Venkatesh R Das (@venkateshRdas) April 24, 2021
He makes it look so easy.. Easy as in, too easy!
Love the way Riyan Parag takes high catches. Makes them look ridiculously easy.#KKRvRR #IPL2021— Bhavin Garg (@CricBhavin) April 24, 2021
Hahaha! There's cool celebration coming outta him everytime.
Noone can Celebrate like Riyan Parag on field. I repeat Noone.— Monika #WearMask 😷 (@Thakkarmonika7) April 24, 2021
Lol!
Surely, there's something wrong with how #RiyanParag takes catches. #IPL #RRvKKR— Rahul (@rahul__rajeev) April 24, 2021
As cool as a cucumber. ❌
As cool as a Riyan Parag taking catches. ✅ https://t.co/vpTTt6bdpT
Exactly! Very funny guy to be out there!😂
Riyan Parag would certainly be a fun guy at parties 😂 #RRvKKR #RR #IPL2021 #RiyanParag— Kaivan Gala (@KaivanGala22) April 24, 2021
Goin' to be one of the best fielders in future!
Riyan Parag is such a good fielder to watch...— BM Bhanuprakash (@imbmbp) April 24, 2021
Moves gracefully and his catching is just on another level...#RRvKKR #IPL2021
Hahaha! True as AF🤣
Aisa lg rha ball sirf Riyan Parag ko hi dhundh rahi hai🤣#RRvKKR— Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) April 24, 2021
That;s how you enjoy the game!
Riyan Parag's New Celebration, this is Selfie Celebration. pic.twitter.com/j3gGK0jcOM— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 24, 2021
Sir Riyan Parag?? :P :P
Riyan Parag surely the next Jadeja#KKRvsRR— Mark (@Mark1082977121) April 24, 2021
