Twitter reacts to 'self-destructive' Morgan running himself out after deflecting the ball to Morris

But, that was just the beginning of a horror story for Kolkata. Morgan's bat not only came in the way of the shot, but it deflected the ball towards the bowler Chris Morris. Now, amidst all this, for no reason, Tripathi started to run and even Morgan wasn't clear in his communication. All this happened in a span of a few seconds. Unlike Morgan, Morris was highly aware of the situation, and even before Morgan could do much, he whipped off the bails leaving the KKR skipper shell-shocked. As a result, Morgan, who hadn't even faced a single delivery, not only failed yet again but left his team in a rut at 4/61. It has just not been KKR's day and with the run-out things went from poor to worse.