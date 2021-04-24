 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'self-destructive' Morgan running himself out after deflecting the ball to Morris

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:56 PM

    Last year, a video of a man cutting a palm tree while sitting on it had gone viral to leave everyone in splits. Today, Eoin Morgan did a cricketing equivalent of the same when at the non-strikers end, he deflected a straight shot from Tripathi towards Morris, only to be run-out on the same ball.

    When things start to go terribly bad for you, there's just no hiding place or reprieve as misery starts following you wherever you go. Today, the way KKR batted, it won't be wrong to say that it can be used synonymously with disaster. They started in the most awful manner, adding merely 25 runs in the powerplay overs. And then kept on losing wickets, as Nitish Rana, after eating up many deliveries, failed to make up for it while Sunil Narine's intent-full innings didn't last longer than seven deliveries. 

    However, Rahul Tripathi was batting well and when he was joined by skipper Eoin Morgan in the middle, they were expected to put the team's horrible innings back on track. And the 11th over started remarkably well for the Knight Riders with Tripathi carving a six and looking in great touch. Continuing his good run, he drove the second ball straight but then accidentally, Eoin Morgan's bat came in the way. 

    But, that was just the beginning of a horror story for Kolkata. Morgan's bat not only came in the way of the shot, but it deflected  the ball towards the bowler Chris Morris. Now, amidst all this, for no reason, Tripathi started to run and even Morgan wasn't clear in his communication. All this happened in a span of a few seconds. Unlike Morgan, Morris was highly aware of the situation, and even before Morgan could do much, he whipped off the bails leaving the KKR skipper shell-shocked. As a result, Morgan, who hadn't even faced a single delivery, not only failed yet again but left his team in a rut at 4/61. It has just not been KKR's day and with the run-out things went from poor to worse.

