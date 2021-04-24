Twitter reacts to 'next Kohli' Shubman Gill doing his idol proud with drop-cuss word combo

Yesterday at 11:13 PM
Virat Kohli, drop catches and cuss words, this has been part of our lives ever since he has burst on the scene. Shubman Gill, taking inspiration from him, today, made a massive misjudgment at the boundary when he tossed the ball in even when it wasn't needed and followed it up with a cuss word.
Gill having his bad on Sachin's Birthday! :P
April 24, 2021
Born to impress! xD xD
Thats a drop catch, he didnt had to throw the ball, he did and then threw it far away. 2 drops for Shubman Gill apart from 19 ball for 11 runs in Power Play. #kkr— M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) April 24, 2021
Fate has been written & no one can erase or re-write!
Shubman Gill couldn't have chosen a worse date to produce that bad performance #IPL2021— Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) April 24, 2021
Chilling!
Shubman Gill in IPL till now— Whatis_cricket-ig (@IgWhatis) April 24, 2021
80 off 67
Wo asal mei apni indian odi team mei jaga paki kar Raha hai#IPL2021 #KKRvsRR #RR #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/wmEe5TBUJD
Shubman gill toh aise khush ho raha hai ki isne match jeetwa diya #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/2SZxRhLnEm— kiki (@istanyewww) April 24, 2021
True AF!
Shubman Gill giving a special performance on Sachin's birthday! 😂— Mohit Dayal (@_mdayal) April 24, 2021
Gills having bad day at his best!
SRK after watching Shubman Gill— Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 24, 2021
score 11 (19) at strike rate of 57.89
and
Dropping 2 catches
#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/64nWZYI2Vp
Even worse than expected!
It is certainly not Shubman Gill’s day— Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) April 24, 2021
Hope he bounces back harder!
Aaj Shubman Gill ka din itna bura chal ra kahi Sara bhi dump na karde.#Shubmangill #HBDSachinTendulkar— Kingslayer (@akeladka) April 24, 2021
