 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to 'next Kohli' Shubman Gill doing his idol proud with drop-cuss word combo

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shubman Gill tries to save six runs

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to 'next Kohli' Shubman Gill doing his idol proud with drop-cuss word combo

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:13 PM

    Virat Kohli, drop catches and cuss words, this has been part of our lives ever since he has burst on the scene. Shubman Gill, taking inspiration from him, today, made a massive misjudgment at the boundary when he tossed the ball in even when it wasn't needed and followed it up with a cuss word.

    Gill having his bad on Sachin's Birthday! :P 

    Born to impress! xD xD

    Fate has been written & no one can erase or re-write!

    Chilling!

    True AF!

    Gills having bad day at his best!

    Even worse than expected!

    Hope he bounces back harder!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down